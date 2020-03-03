la-county-sheriff-says-8-deputies-took-bryant-crash-scene-photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva mentioned eight deputies allegedly took or shared graphic photographs of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene, however he ordered them deleted.

“That was my No. 1 priority, was to make sure those photos no longer exist,” Villanueva instructed NBC Information for a narrative Monday. “We identified the deputies involved, they came to the station on their own and had admitted they had taken them and they had deleted them. And we’re content that those involved did that.”

The sheriff mentioned he discovered the week of the crash that as many as eight deputies could have been concerned.

“We’ve communicated in no uncertain terms that the behavior is inexcusable,” Villanueva mentioned. “I mean, people are grieving for the loss of their loved ones. To have that on top of what they’ve already gone through is unconscionable.”

Villanueva mentioned the Sheriff’s Division doesn’t have a selected coverage about taking pictures on private cellphones. However he plans to vary that scenario and wish to see a state regulation making it unlawful to take unauthorized photographs of accident scenes depicting lifeless our bodies.

Villanueva instructed KABC-TV that the deputies are dealing with an investigation and attainable disciplinary motion. He wouldn’t specify the form of actions they may face.

The Sheriff’s Division has a coverage in opposition to taking and sharing crime scene photographs, but it surely doesn’t apply to accident scenes, the sheriff instructed KCBS-TV.

Bryant, his daughter and 7 others died on Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed right into a hillside in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles, throughout cloudy climate. The victims had been touring to a youth basketball match at Bryant’s sports activities facility in Thousand Oaks.

The crash stays below investigation by the Nationwide Transportation Security Board.

The Los Angeles Occasions reported final week {that a} public security supply with information of the occasions had seen one of many photographs on the cellphone of one other official in a setting that was not associated to the investigation of the crash. He mentioned the photographs confirmed the scene and victims’ stays.

Solely the county coroner’s workplace and the NTSB had been licensed to take pictures of the crash scene. After coping with grieving members of the family, “it’s just a sense of betrayal” to be taught that different photographs had been taken, the sheriff instructed KABC-TV, describing it as “a punch to the gut.”

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, was “absolutely devastated” by the reviews of unauthorized crash scene photographs being shared, her lawyer mentioned final week.

Villanueva instructed KABC-TV that he has apologized to the households.