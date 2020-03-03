kylie-jenner-&-travis-scott:-the-truth-about-their-recent-hangouts-&-if-they’re-getting-back-together

Former lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are nonetheless ‘figuring things out between them,’ as they proceed to co-parent their daughter, Stormi, whereas rumors swirl that they’re again collectively.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have proven that they’re mannequin co-parents to their two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. However as followers have continued to see the previous couple out and about with their daughter, they can’t assist however surprise if it means the pair are reconciling to the purpose of rekindling their romance. Kylie “still has a lot of love in her heart for Travis and no matter what happens between them, always will,” a supply revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. However that doesn’t imply that the Lip Equipment mogul, 22, is eager on getting again along with the “Antidote” rapper, 27. “Kylie has not been interested in dating anyone at all for years now,” the supply went on. “She and Travis still are figuring things out between them and talk all of the time for Stormi’s sake.”

However Kylie actually has rather a lot occurring in her life. Between her varied profitable enterprise ventures and being an energetic guardian in her candy little Stormi’s life, she’s not placing any strain on herself to be in a dedicated relationship any time quickly. Kylie “knows she has to be cautious about who she dates because of who she is, but between her businesses and Stormi, she’s given it zero thought,” the supply went on. Greater than something, the Preserving Up With The Kardashians star “knows she’s young and has a lot to figure out with Travis and herself before even entertaining the thought of life with another guy.”

In terms of her standing with Travis, although, Kylie and her former flame are conserving the intimate particulars of their relationship — romantic or in any other case — to themselves. Whether or not they’re seen out co-parenting Stormi or exhibiting help for each other, “if anyone wants to say they are something more or not, they are going to hold that answer close to their vests. To them it isn’t anyone’s business what they do in their private time together,” a secondary supply shared.

It’s clear that there actually is not any set timeline for the place Travis and Kylie’s relationship might go subsequent. One high quality of their relationship that has remained steadfast since their October 2019 break up, although, is their maturity and “co-parenting peacefully,” a 3rd supply reiterated. “But now they’re spending time together as a family because Kylie and Travis are choosing to for themselves, not just for Stormi which hasn’t happened up until recently,” the third supply went on. Due to their mutual love and dedication to their daughter, Travis and Kylie will “be in each other’s lives.” Because of this, “the possibility is always there that they could get back together at some point. They’re not there at this point, but the potential is always there.” HollywoodLife reached out to each Travis and Kylie’s reps for remark.