kylie-jenner-posts-iv-drip-post-following-trip-to-bahamas

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul sparks issues about her well being after she hints at falling below the climate after having fun with a trip within the Bahamas along with her daughter.

Mar 4, 2020

Kylie Jenner sparked concern amongst followers on Instagram when she shared posts of herself hooked as much as an IV drip.

Within the clip shared to her Instagram Story, the 22-year-old mum-of-one was seen mendacity on a settee and watching “The Bachelor“, with a medical drip of an unknown yellow fluid linked to her arm.

The “Retaining Up with the Kardashians” star revealed her sister Kendall Jenner, 24, was sitting at her bedside and holding onto her hand, however didn’t supply any rationalization as to the character of the drip.

In a later publish, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a meme which learn, “It is poor non secular hygiene to provide everybody entry to you,” suggesting the truth TV star wished privateness from prying followers.

“Okay however whyyyyy the drip and emotional second with Kendall?? I hope everybody’s okay!” wrote one person, whereas one other added, “why are you hooked to an iv.”

Kylie has but to reply to the priority, nevertheless, she posted a sequence of snaps on her essential feed from a latest journey to the Bahamas, exhibiting a wide range of seems from herself and two-year-old daughter Stormi.