kylie-jenner-gets-an-iv-drip-while-watching-the-bachelor-with-kendall-jenner

IV drip and chill?

On Monday, Kylie Jenner loved a relaxed sisters’ night time in with Kendall Jenner. In a video posted to her Instagram Tales, the Kylie Cosmetics magnificence mogul and her mannequin sister might be seen donning their coziest loungewear and holding palms whereas tuning into The Bachelor collectively.

Additionally making an look within the clip was an IV, which Kylie was hooked as much as as she watched the hit ABC present. The 22-year-old did not specify why she wanted an IV drip, however it may very well be to assist her get again into the swing of issues following her ladies’ journey to the Bahamas.

Over the weekend, Kylie and her besties soaked up the solar for the last word tropical getaway. As soon as in paradise, the Holding Up With the Kardashians star saved her social media followers updated with a number of pics from their lavish trip, together with snapshots of her and her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou lounging by the pool and tons of outfit of the day posts.