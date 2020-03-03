klobuchar-explains-biden-endorsement:-‘he’s-going-to-bring-decency-back’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the Democratic major race Monday after outlasting higher-profile rivals within the race.

Quickly after, she joined fellow former contenders Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke in endorsing Joe Biden forward of Tremendous Tuesday.

On CBS This Morning, she talked Tremendous Tuesday and her assist for the previous vp.

She stated she took a step again after South Carolina, the place she positioned sixth with 3.1% of the vote.

“We were going to win Minnesota. We had our polls, several public ones, and I knew that. But then I thought, ‘What is our path?’ and, ‘What’s really important to me?’” she stated. “And what’s really important to me is beating Donald Trump and while I would of loved to be that candidate, I think Joe Biden is going to be a great president. He’s going to bring decency back and dignity to the White House, which to me is the No. 1 priority for this country.”

On the subject of Bernie Sanders, Klobuchar reiterated that she does consider there needs to be a socialist heading the Democratic ticket.

“We have to have someone – as one prominent Democrat said — who is actually listening to where the people are,” she stated. “That prominent Democrat was Barack Obama, he said it a few months ago.”

When requested if Biden supplied her something, like a place within the administration, she stated, “No, not at all.” Klobuchar stated she by no means seems to be at hypotheticals when requested if she can be Biden’s vp.