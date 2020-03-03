justin-timberlake-throws-jessica-biel-a-pajama-birthday-party

Blissful birthday, Jessica Biel!

The Limetown actress turns 38 right this moment, and her husband Justin Timberlake celebrated by throwing his main woman a birthday celebration.

“Celebrating my birthday in fashion… and by that I imply, in pajamas. Thanks @justintimberlake for throwing my kinda occasion,” Biel wrote alongside a sequence of cute pics with Timberlake, and a scrumptious cake. “And due to all of you for the bday needs!”

Timberlake commented on Biel’s publish, “I LOVE YOU!!! Blissful Bday, you lovely, loving, caring, great [fox] of a mother and spouse!!!”

JT additionally took to his personal Instagram to publish a message to Biel.

“Blissful Birthday to the LOVE of my life… A brand new journey day-after-day and a treasure to me. I can not wait to share many extra of those with you,” Timberlake wrote. “Thanks for placing up with me after I scent funky after a spherical of golf or, after I scent funky usually. You’re the mostest of the mostest, my love! I like you. HUZ.”