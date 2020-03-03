jodie-comer-makes-a-rare-comment-about-her-relationship-status

Our favourite villain has discovered love.

The 26-year-old Killing Eve actress—greatest identified for her position of Villanelle within the BBC thriller collection—is gracing the April cowl of British Vogue and he or she’s letting us in on her journey as an aspiring actress, what followers can anticipate from her intoxicating character and about falling in love.

Since touchdown her huge break with BBC, Comer has additionally scored an Emmy and a BAFTA for her position as Villanelle. In any case, the actress has been at it since age 12.

Nevertheless it wasn’t all the time simple, “I bear in mind there was a yr the place I did not work for eight or 9 months,” Comer tells Vogue .

Except for work, the dialog drifts to her life exterior of Killing Eve. When requested about whether or not there is a particular somebody in her life and whether or not she finds herself in love, the actress replied, “I am very a lot in it.”

She provides, “I feel love’s one of the best. I might been single for some time and simply type of going with the circulate and doing my factor. That is the factor, is not it? If you’re relaxed and letting the universe do what’s doing, issues type of fall into place. Which could be very a lot what occurred. Which is nice.”