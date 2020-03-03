jered-ohsman-pleads-guilty-to-fatally-shooting-steven-markey-in-ne-minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 17-year-old man has pleaded responsible to killing 39-year-old Steven Markey in an tried armed theft final summer season in northeast Minneapolis.

In line with the Hennepin County Legal professional’s Workplace, Jered Ohsman, 17, was scheduled to face trial as an grownup however entered a straight plea Monday to intentional second-degree homicide.

In line with the legal grievance, Markey was shot on June 11 on the intersection on 14th Avenue Northeast and Tyler Road Northeast. Police say Ohsman and a 15-year-old, who was additionally charged within the deadly capturing, had been armed with weapons carrying bandanas over their faces once they tried to steal the sufferer’s automotive and rob him.

Surveillance video confirmed the teenagers fleeing the scene on Tyler Road heading south. They modified their clothes and hid a backpack underneath a set of stairs. Officers discovered the backpack, weapons, and different private objects belonging to the teenagers.

In the course of the tried theft, the teenagers shot the sufferer a number of occasions and the sufferer later died from his gunshot wounds. Ohsman might be sentenced April 17. He nonetheless faces two first-degree aggravated theft costs.