‘it’s-never-ending,-and-it-feels-surreal’:-daniel-hollis’s-family-opens-up-about-his-death

When Daniel Hollis’s household realized that there wouldn’t be an indictment lodged towards the individual, or individuals, concerned in an altercation that led to mind injury and the Emerson sophomore’s eventual demise final fall, they mentioned they had been “in shock,” “angry,” and “sad.”

The household, which launched a press release on the web site devoted to a basis in Daniel Hollis’s title, additionally requested for privateness “as we navigate yet another crushing blow.”

Daniel Hollis, 19, died a couple of days after an obvious altercation on Sept. 28, 2019. Police mentioned on the time that they responded to an assault close to the Allston-Brighton line, and it’s believed that Hollis was struck and hit his head as he fell. He suffered mind injury and didn’t regain consciousness after the incident. He died on Oct. 2.

Marine Corps officers mentioned on Oct. eight {that a} Marine was beneath investigation as a part of the probe into what occurred the night time Hollis was injured, and that the Marine might face “very serious” costs.

“The investigation that preceded the Grand Jury’s vote (not to indict) was incredibly thorough and painstakingly detailed,” Essex County District Lawyer Rachael Rollins mentioned in a press release.

In a current interview with WCVB, Hollis’s dad and mom, Jennifer Kelly and Jason Hollis, opened up concerning the lack of their son, and the way they’ve handled the grief.

Kelly mentioned that what occurred to her son might occur to anybody. She described the loss as “surreal.”

“It’s never ending, and it feels surreal,” she mentioned. “And it’s painful, it’s physically painful. You either overeat or you don’t eat at all. Your stomach hurts constantly.”

Jason Hollis mentioned he’s reminded of his son when he watches sports activities, or learns some sports activities information he needs he might textual content him about.

“It’s hard, it’s every day,” he mentioned. “Every day you think of him. It’s a song, a moment, something you remember; you see something on TV, the Bruins, Dan was a big hockey fan. He loved the Patriots, all those memories, and it’s like you relive it all over again.”

Of their assertion, Dan Hollis’s household mentioned they didn’t know what authorities came upon by means of the investigation that led to the case being offered to an Essex County Grand Jury.

“As an on-going criminal investigation, we were not privy to the witness interviews, surveillance footage, or medical reports the homicide squad of the Boston Police Department was collecting and the [Essex County District Attorney’s] office was analyzing,” a part of the assertion mentioned. “We respected the investigation process and waited for the professionals to complete their work. We are very grateful to our investigation team and know how hard they worked to bring those responsible for Dan’s death to justice.”

Now that the case won’t proceed ahead, Hollis’s household mentioned they’ll meet with authorities.

“We still do not have all of the answers to our questions of what took place that night but will be able to finally sit down with our investigative team and learn what they discovered in the near future,” a part of the assertion mentioned.