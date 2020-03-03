‘i’m-rich!’:-93-year-old-woman-reimbursed-$5,700-for-savings-bonds-stolen-4-years-ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS Native) — A 93-year-old lady who misplaced greater than two dozen $100 financial savings bonds in a housebreaking 4 years in the past lastly has her a refund, due to some devoted cops.

Jimmie Charlene Herbst had simply moved into an assisted residing residence in 2016 when neighbors reported a housebreaking at her empty residence.

Investigators recovered the financial savings bonds two years later however didn’t know who owned them.

The loot was handed over to PropertyRoom.com, an public sale firm that works to return property recovered in legal circumstances to their correct house owners after the case has concluded.

Police returned hundreds of {dollars} in financial savings bonds that had been stolen from 93-year-old Charlene almost 4 years in the past. It took some work to seek out her, however we and the oldsters at @PropertyRoom did not surrender till we did. We stunned her with them at this time! https://t.co/iox4tk1BIC pic.twitter.com/XhYnt6DztD — Kansas Metropolis Police (@kcpolice) February 27, 2020

PropertyRoom.com workers tried to trace down one of many house owners of the bonds, however he was lifeless.

A secondary title was on the bonds was that of Jimmie Charlene Herbst. However in addition they had bother discovering her, since she had outlived her husband and her son and now not lived at her outdated residence.

By looking out via police information, officers Invoice Keeney and Erik Winter, who had befriended Herbst in Could 2016 when he discovered her alone in a house that was uninhabitable, positioned her on the Gardens at Barry Highway Assisted Residing and Reminiscence Care.

Keeney then offered her with the cash on Feb. 27, a reimbursement from her gadgets misplaced within the housebreaking.

Charlene’s response made my day! @kcpolice returned hundreds of {dollars} in financial savings bonds that had been stolen from her years in the past. It took some work to trace her down and once they did they uncovered one thing particular. See the story solely on @kmbc at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/IEPE032gy5 — Bianca Beltrán (@KMBCBianca) February 27, 2020

The bonds, which had greater than doubled in worth, had been now price greater than $5,700, in accordance with the police assertion.

“Well, my goodness’ sake. I’m rich,” she stated as she fortunately accepted the bonds.

Herbst, who lives with dementia, stated she didn’t bear in mind the housebreaking, KMBC reported.

“I’m flabbergasted, as my grandmother would say. I don’t know what to say,” she stated. “I’m going shopping.”