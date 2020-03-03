how-to-get-free-admission-next-month-to-more-than-80-new-england-museums

Kristi Palma, Boston.com Employees
March 3, 2020 | 2:11 PM
Are you trying to discover a museum on a budget? Then it is best to know that greater than 80 New England museums and cultural establishments will waive admission charges for someday in April.
Smithsonian journal’s 16th annual Museum Day, which takes place April 4, means free entry for guests at greater than 1,200 museums nationwide. This yr’s theme, “Earth Optimism,” honors the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. It’s additionally a particular yr for the journal.
“This is a big year for us at Smithsonian Magazine – it’s our milestone 50th anniversary,” mentioned Amy Wilkins, chief income officer at Smithsonian Media, in a press launch. “Museum Day is a national celebration of curiosity.”
At the moment, 34 Massachusetts museums have signed on, together with three in Boston. To benefit from the free go to, guests should obtain a ticket without spending a dime admission for the ticket holder and one visitor. The museums that require a printed ticket for entry will specify so on the ticket, whereas others will enable company to indicate their ticket through a smartphone or pill. Just one ticket is permitted per e-mail deal with.
The taking part museums and cultural establishments in New England are under. Don’t see your favourite listed? It’s a good suggestion to verify with the occasion web site, as it’s frequently up to date with new contributors.
Massachusetts
Armenian Museum of America in Watertown
Beneski Museum of Pure Historical past at Amherst School in Amherst
Cahoon Museum of American Artwork in Cotuit
Cape Cod Maritime Museum in Hyannis
Charles River Museum of Trade and Innovation in Waltham
Davis Museum at Wellesley School in Wellesley
Discovery Museum in Acton
Durant-Kenrick Home and Grounds in Newton
Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the US Senate in Boston
Falmouth Museums on the Inexperienced in Falmouth
Fitchburg Artwork Museum in Fitchburg
Gibson Home Museum in Boston
Harvard Museum of Pure Historical past in Cambridge
Jackson Homestead and Museum in Newton
John Cabot Home in Beverly
John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum Basis in Hyannis
Marconi-RCA Wi-fi Museum in North Chatham
Museum of Printing in Haverhill
Museum of Russian Icons in Clinton
Nantucket Shipwreck & Lifesaving Museum in Nantucket
Nichols Home Museum in Boston
Nye Museum in East Sandwich
Previous Colony Historical past Museum in Taunton
Peabody Essex Museum in Salem
Rotch-Jones-Duff Home and Backyard Museum in New Bedford
Sandwich Glass Museum in Sandwich
Shirley-Eustis Home in Roxbury
Spellman Museum of Stamps & Postal Historical past in Weston
Springfield Museums in Springfield
Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum in Adams
The Gardner Museum in Gardner
USS Structure Museum in Charlestown
Worcester Historic Museum in Worcester
YV Artwork Museum in Acton
Yiddish E book Heart in Amherst
New Hampshire
American Independence Museum’s Folsom Tavern in Exeter
Lawrence Lee Scout Museum in Manchester
McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Heart in Harmony
Millyard Museum in Manchester
New Hampshire Historic Society in Harmony
New Hampshire Phone Museum in Warner
Remick Nation Physician Museum & Farm in Tamworth
Seacoast Science Heart in Rye
College of New Hampshire Museum of Artwork in Durham
Rhode Island
Babcock-Smith Home Museum in Westerly
Gen. Nathanael Greene Homestead in Coventry
Jamestown Windmill in Jamestown
John Brown Home Museum – Rhode Island Historic Society in Windfall
Lippitt Home Museum in Windfall
Museum of Pure Historical past and Planetarium in Windfall
Norman Fowl Sanctuary in Middletown
Previous Slater Mill Nationwide Historic Landmark in Pawtucket
Paine Home Museum in Coventry
RISD Museum in Windfall
Roger Williams Nationwide Memorial in Windfall
Tomaquag Museum in Exeter
Westerly Armory in Westerly
Maine
Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor
Bowdoin School Museum of Artwork in Brunswick
Brick Retailer Museum in Kennebunk
L.C. Bates Museum in Hinckley
Maine Historic Society in Portland
Owls Head Transportation Museum in Owls Head
Portland Museum of Artwork in Portland
Rufus Porter Museum in Bridgton
The Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum in Brunswick
Vermont
American Museum of Fly Fishing in Manchester
American Precision Museum in Windsor
Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury
Vermont Historical past Museum in Montpelier
Connecticut
American Clock & Watch Museum in Bristol
Artwork Museum, College of Saint Joseph in West Hartford
Connecticut Historic Society in Hartford
Customized Home Maritime Museum in New London
Danbury Museum in Danbury
Danbury Railway Museum in Danbury
Denison Pequotsepos Nature Heart in Mystic
Fairfield College Artwork Museum in Fairfield
Florcen Griswold Museum in Previous Lyme
Henry Whitfield State Museum in Guilford
Institute for American Indian Research in Washington
KidsPlay Youngsters’s Museum in Torrington
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in Norwalk
New England Civil Warfare Museum in Vernon
Slater Memorial Museum in Norwich
The Aldridge Modern Artwork Museum in Ridgefield
The New England Carousel Museum in Bristol
Yale Heart for British Artwork in New Haven
