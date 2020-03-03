how-coronavirus-could-impact-the-nhl,-this-season-and-beyond

As coronavirus turns into extra of a priority in North America, the NHL is “starting explore contingency plans” for this season’s playoffs and past, in line with ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

NHL deputy commissioner Invoice Daly didn’t rule out suspending or canceling video games, or prohibiting followers from attending video games, as reported by ESPN. There isn’t any deadline for this choice to be made.

Kaplan reported the league despatched out a memo to all 31 NHL golf equipment with greatest practices, and Daly mentioned the NHL’s joint well being and security committee “has been on top of this.”

Daly additionally mentioned it’s “unlikely” the league will journey to China subsequent season, “in part because of this [health crisis].” The NHL performed preseason video games in China in 2017 and 2018, however missed 2019 due to logistical points.

Scheduled occasions within the Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland, and Finland for subsequent season are unaffected as of now.

“It’s totally situation specific, but we have to think through all the possibilities,” Daly mentioned. “The leagues are all beginning to do this, specializing in what we must always do in a given state of affairs.

“But obviously first and foremost, you listen to the health authorities and what they are telling you and what their concerns are and what their recommendations are. Right now, the CDC and Public Health Canada are both saying rely on local health organizations and agencies, so we’ll take our lead from them.”