how-being-a-little-bit-alexis-on-schitt’s-creek-changed-annie-murphy’s-life

Pop
Annie Murphy remembers precisely the place she was when her life modified. It began when her cellphone lit up with the identify “Eugene Levy.”
Three weeks earlier than receiving that decision, she had auditioned for the roles of Alexis Rose and Stevie Budd on Schitt’s Creek. As the times was weeks with nonetheless no phrase, Murphy mentioned she was positive “that ship had sailed”—it did not assist issues that she was already fairly down on her luck and doubting her decisions. Then her cellphone rang, and he or she reacted in an sudden method: “I used to be so scared that I did not decide up the cellphone,” Murphy advised E! Information. “I lastly mustered up the braveness to name again and it was Dan [Levy] on the opposite finish.”
In accordance with Murphy, Dan Levy actually buried the lead of their dialog and began the decision by thanking her for her time.
“After which, like 75 years of my life handed by and I used to be looking for the phrases to be like, [mock crying] ‘Oh, it was a studying expertise. Thanks a lot for contemplating me,'” Murphy recalled. “After which he was like, ‘Only one extra fast query: How would you wish to play my sister on the present?’ And that was a really, really life-changing second for me,” Murphy mentioned. “I used to be standing outdoors of a buddy’s home…within the rain and—it was like these phrases modified my life completely.”
They most definitely did.
After six seasons, Schitt’s Creek and the Rose household—Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O’Hara), David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Murphy)—have develop into family names (and GIFs) and a consolation for viewers in all places throughout tumultuous occasions.
The collection, created by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, follows an extremely rich household that misplaced all the pieces, forcing them to relocate to Schitt’s Creek with nothing however one another and their designer wardrobe.
After settling into their new motel digs, the Rose household skilled one thing they hadn’t earlier than: one another. Confronted with no different however to expertise life collectively on a price range, the characters advanced.
Pop TV
THE FAMILY ROSE
Schitt’s Creek is with out query Murphy’s breakout position. And it is easy to see why. Performing reverse two comedy icons, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, she’s by no means misplaced. She matches proper in, particularly along with her TV brother, performed by Dan Levy.
“Dan and I…we did not know one another earlier than the present in any respect. However we had this bizarre dynamic proper out of the gate, and we related so rapidly, but additionally knew find out how to push one another’s buttons. It felt very, very sibling-y proper out of the gate. After which with Eugene and Catherine…there wasn’t a second—apart from perhaps the very first scene of the very first day of taking pictures—that I used to be like, ‘Oohh, I do not belong right here. That is horrible.’ And it was good to have Dan there with me. Though he was the showrunner, he was as inexperienced as I used to be when it got here to appearing. Like, he hadn’t carried out a lot both, so to have him sort of in the identical boat as me and us going into it collectively, to try to maintain our personal with two of the best comedy legends of all time [Laughs.], that was good. But it surely actually did really feel very, in a short time like household,” Murphy mentioned.
In spite of everything these years collectively, Murphy’s TV household left fairly the influence on her.
“I feel it is not possible to not undergo such a giant life change and never develop from it. I imply, I desperately deeply, deeply hope that I’ve absorbed one thing via osmosis via Catherine O’Hara, no matter magic she possesses, and Eugene Levy. With the ability to go to work with two human beings like them each day is priceless expertise. They’re so type and so respectful and so enjoyable and humorous. I hope to sort of carry that on to new tasks—and simply to life basically. Simply to be skilled and sort, however to have a extremely freaking good time doing it.”
A LITTLE BIT ALEXIS
Like Murphy, her character was reworked by spending time in Schitt’s Creek.
Through the years, viewers watched as Alexis went from spoiled wealthy woman who lived fairly an adventurous life—full with Somali pirate hostage conditions and relationship Harry Types—to a businesswoman with a burgeoning public relations agency. Taking Alexis on that journey and “discovering her independence” was Murphy’s favourite arc.
Pop TV
“I really feel like once we met her, she was so depending on males and cash and issues and sort of so surrounded by these fickle relationships. That is all she knew, in order that’s who she was. However then she was uprooted and plunked into this Schitt’s Creek state of affairs, did not have the boys and did not have the cash, and located these new relationships that had been a lot greater than skin-deep. And thru that, I feel discovered her drive and herself…I am pleased with the character in a way that she’s dwelling for her now.”
On the collection, every Rose member of the family has their very own quirks. Murphy’s Alexis has these “T. rex wrists” and a sure method of claiming her brother’s identify. In public, followers incessantly method Murphy to request she ship her signature “Ew, David!,” a real testomony to Murphy’s supply, contemplating she believes she solely mentioned it twice over six seasons.
“It is very humorous as a result of we realized, like a short while in the past, that I solely say ‘Ew, David!’ twice on the whole present. I say two ‘Ew, David!’ and I say one, ‘David, ew!’ after which all the remaining are simply me tacking ‘David’ on to ends of sentences or like, ‘Ugh, David!’ or ‘Yikes, David!’ or ‘Woof, David.’ However the precise ‘Ew!’ isn’t seen and heard, which I discover very fascinating,” Murphy mentioned, going out and in of her signature Alexis cadence.
“Ew, David!” is not Murphy’s solely popular culture contribution. She additionally co-wrote and carried out “A Little Bit Alexis,” Alexis Rose’s theme music to a short-lived actuality present. Since its debut in season 5, the music has been streamed greater than 1,000,000 occasions. Murphy even carried out a remix of the music with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Present. “It is so ridiculous,” Murphy laughed.
Pop TV
In January 2020, “A Little Bit Alexis” reached new heights. Whereas at a homosexual bar in Manhattan, Murphy was approached by one of many headlining drag queens and advised that “A Little Bit Alexis” (mashed up with Britney Spears‘ “Work Bitch”) can be taking part in within the bar quickly.
“And I assumed she was going to be like, ‘So, I haven’t got to play it in the event you’re uncomfortable,’ however she was like, ‘So, I will likely be taking part in it. I simply wish to let you understand that that is what’s taking place if you wish to depart or no matter.’ [Laughs.] And I used to be like, ‘I am completely not leaving for this,'” Murphy recalled. “She placed on ‘A Little Bit Alexis’ and the entire bar was dancing and singing, and simply at that second, my buddy walked in to fulfill me. I needed to be like, ‘I swear to God, I didn’t slip anybody a $50 invoice, it is simply one thing very unusual that is taking place proper now.’ [Laughs.] And folks know the lyrics! They’re making merch about it! It is actually way over I had ever imagined.”
THE BITTERSWEET GOODBYE
Murphy wrapped work on the ultimate season of Schitt’s Creek a while in the past however she does not really feel like she’s fairly mentioned all of her goodbyes simply but. Whereas Dan Levy revealed that Murphy did not cry a lot whereas filming the ultimate exhibits, the expertise of claiming farewell has been on Murphy’s thoughts.
“Hear, I cried by myself phrases in my very own bathtub, OK? However not in entrance of Dan. It was actually, actually onerous to say goodbye. And I feel it will not actually, actually sink in till we’re supposed to return to taking pictures in March, you understand? As a result of we would technically be off now. So, I feel when March rolls round, and there is no job to go to, there is no Schitt’s Creek to return to, it would sink in much more…however yeah, it was like 5 years of really, really good occasions and good mates. A lot of the crew had been there since day one as nicely, so it was mates on either side of the digicam and a extremely, actually particular present. It’s actually onerous to say goodbye,” she mentioned.
So, how will Murphy deal with saying goodbye?
“I dance alone, nude, to ‘A Little Bit Alexis’ in my room each evening,” Murphy laughed. “No, think about if I used to be like, ‘Yeah, I lit all of her costumes on hearth…’ No, I have not actually. I do not actually wish to say goodbye but. And we’re nonetheless doing press and all that sort of factor, so I have not actually had a major second of goodbye as a result of it nonetheless feels prefer it’s occurring to a sure diploma. However I did take the ‘A Little Bit Alexis’ gown, that sort of ridiculous, purple velvet babydoll gown. So, perhaps I’ll gentle that on hearth and ship it as much as the heavens or one thing like that down the street.”
Whereas saying goodbye to Schitt’s Creek is a course of, Murphy is making strikes for the longer term and has a brand new position lined up. She’s been solid because the lead in AMC’s Kevin Can F***Himself, a brand new comedy from Valerie Armstrong and govt producers Rashida Jones, Will McCormack and Craig DiGregorio. The collection follows the key lifetime of a sitcom spouse and asks what the world seems like from her eyes. The present will alternate between a multi-camera sitcom format and single-camera realism because it follows the sitcom spouse taking lead of her personal life.
“I feel what Schitt’s Creek has taught me is that I sort of discovered my candy spot by way of appearing. I like doing comedy, I like bodily comedy, however I additionally actually love comedy that lends itself to one thing that has lots of components to it and a few drama to it,” Murphy mentioned. “So, I feel that is very completely different from Alexis. And I hope to god that my T. rex wrists is not going to come into this in any respect. I hope that I can do one thing actually completely different [Laughs.], however, yeah, I am tremendous excited and a bit of bit terrified, however principally very excited to begin one thing new.”
The ultimate season of Schitt’s Creek airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Pop TV within the US and CBC in Canada.