how-being-a-little-bit-alexis-on-schitt’s-creek-changed-annie-murphy’s-life

Annie Murphy remembers precisely the place she was when her life modified. It began when her cellphone lit up with the identify “Eugene Levy.”

Three weeks earlier than receiving that decision, she had auditioned for the roles of Alexis Rose and Stevie Budd on Schitt’s Creek. As the times was weeks with nonetheless no phrase, Murphy mentioned she was positive “that ship had sailed”—it did not assist issues that she was already fairly down on her luck and doubting her decisions. Then her cellphone rang, and he or she reacted in an sudden method: “I used to be so scared that I did not decide up the cellphone,” Murphy advised E! Information. “I lastly mustered up the braveness to name again and it was Dan [Levy] on the opposite finish.”

In accordance with Murphy, Dan Levy actually buried the lead of their dialog and began the decision by thanking her for her time.