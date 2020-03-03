horizon-secures-60-54-win-over-eaglecrest

Horizon let it rain from downtown, sinking 9 threes of their 60-54 victory over Eaglecrest on Tuesday.

Olivia Waufle lead Horizon with 23 factors scored whereas additionally accumulating seven rebounds and three assists. Sidney Wickham helped by contributing eight factors and two rebounds.

Eaglecrest was paced in scoring by Jadyn Ross who scored 18 factors, whereas additionally recording one rebound and one help. Tatiana Coleman and Laci Roffle additionally had productive video games contributing 13 factors and 12 factors, respectively.

This story was created with know-how offered by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is out there.