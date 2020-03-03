halle-berry-finally-addresses-reports-she-is-dating-her-hunky-trainer-peter-lee-thomas-after-creating-confusion-with-this-sizzling-photo

Halle Berry has a really busy Instagram feed, the place she posts tones of images that may encourage anybody to run to the closest gymnasium.

In a lot of these photographs, the health skilled and the Academy Award-winning actress is coaching laborious with private coach Peter Lee Thomas.

Among the footage present the pair may be very shut as they work out, which has led to rumors that they’re courting or they’re associates with advantages.

So as to add extra gasoline to the romance flames, Berry and Thomas usually reward one another. He lately mentioned this about Berry:



“I’ve never met someone who’s as dedicated as Halle.”

One fan determined to ask Berry the query on all people’s thoughts: “I honestly thought you guys were dating too.”

Berry determined to reply by saying: “You know, it’s funny. I have had said sooo many times that we are not dating. It’s frustrating that two people can’t be spirit animal friends. I don’t have to date every man I have a relationship with. Please know I love you all, but please let this go and see our friendship and union for what it is. It’s a fitness journey that inspires us both! We are here to inspire and help you all any way we can. That’s it! Thank you for your understanding. I vow not to address this again. With all the love in my heart. ❤️”

This fan acknowledged: “You know it honestly never occurred to me. To me, you guys always seem all business!”

The supporter advised Berry the next: “Well, thanks for the reply, but even if you were, that would be great. You both seem intuned. I have never seen some ask, and I just thought it was cute. No offense meant by my post.”

A 3rd remark learn: “Nice job, Halle! I am so tired of explaining every female friend in my life to everyone around me. It is ridiculous to think that men and women can’t care about each other and share common interests without being in an intimate relationship.🙏”

This backer chimed in: “You have to Understand there are fans of yours out there know how vulnerable you are and How weak you can be by Allowing A Man to break your heart. So these are why People care with such concerns because your fans think you may have your own mind trapped for failure.”

One other follower advised the mother of two: “Halle Berry needs people to treat and support her with Respect, not just be with her because of her Beautiful image on the Outside. But on the Inside of A Woman, just not Halle but any Woman may show People A different side of her if people provoke long enough to be pissed and snap on people.”

Berry appears very centered.



Submit Views:

13





