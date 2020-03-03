hailey-bieber-loves-to-call-justin-bieber-by-this-pet-name

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Simply name Justin Bieber “Goo Goo”—however provided that you are Hailey Bieber.
The 26-year-old singer revealed his 23-year-old partner refers to him by this pet identify on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Present.
“Nicely, she calls me a bunch of bizarre issues,” he informed Ellen DeGeneres whereas taking part in a spherical of “Burning Questions.” “She calls me ‘Goo Goo.’ which is sort of bizarre, however I prefer it. ‘My little Goo Goo.'”
Justin stated he calls her by the identical nickname, as effectively.
“She’s received me wrapped round her finger just about….We’re each one another’s Goo Goos,” he stated. “Yeah, it is fairly cute.”
In actual fact, the “Yummy” star shared fairly a number of info about his relationship with the mannequin. For example, he revealed what she smells like—”Ariana Grande‘s fragrance”—and what number of children they hope to have sooner or later.
“I feel it is as much as Hailey as a result of it is her physique,” he stated.
Justin additionally shared the candy gesture Hailey did for his birthday.
“My spouse did up my home actually properly, and he or she had a film taking part in,” he stated, later noting she had organized a bunch of candles. “It was, like, this actually romantic night time. It is not a giant deal. It was fairly cool.”
As well as, Ellen needed to know the factor Justin does that annoys Hailey.
“Continually singing round the home,” he replied. “She likes it, however then there is a level the place I feel…I do not know. I really feel like she loves me no matter something I do, however I do not know.”
Moreover answering questions on his relationship with Hailey, Justin revealed the physique half he is most pleased with and if his well-known mustache would ever return.
“I’ve received an excellent butt,” he stated in regard to the primary query. “I’ve performed hockey my complete life so, you understand, it is referred to as a hockey butt….Do not look, OK? It is my spouse’s.”
Watch the video to see him play the sport.
