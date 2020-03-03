google-i/o-conference-latest-tech-event-canceled-over-coronavirus-fears

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Google introduced Tuesday that it plans to cancel its upcoming I/O builders convention in Could as a consequence of considerations concerning the coronavirus, persevering with a string of main tech conferences halted as a result of ongoing outbreak.

“Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), we’ve decided to cancel this year’s physical event at Shoreline Amphitheatre. It’s sad that we won’t be able to gather as a developer community but your health and safety is our priority,” the tech large mentioned in a tweet Tuesday.

In response to an e-mail obtained by CNET, attendees would obtain a full refund.

The tech large’s greatest occasion of the yr, Google I/O was scheduled to happen on the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View from Could 12-14.

Tuesday’s announcement comes a day after Google mentioned it will flip its Cloud Subsequent convention scheduled for early April on the Moscone Middle in San Francisco right into a multi-day digital streaming occasion. Attendees of the cloud convention would additionally obtain refunds and could be mechanically registered for the web occasion, which is free.

Considerations concerning the virus, which has sickened tens of hundreds of individuals worldwide and led to at the very least 3,000 confirmed deaths have led to the cancellation of different main tech occasions around the globe. Different high-profile tech conferences which were canceled embrace the Cell World Convention in Barcelona and the Fb F8 convention scheduled for June in San Jose.

There are additionally rising considerations concerning the large South by Southwest (SXSW) occasion in Austin, Texas scheduled for subsequent week probably being canceled. Twitter and Fb introduced they’ve pulled out of the occasion amid coronavirus considerations.

SXSW organizers on Monday mentioned the occasion will go on as deliberate.