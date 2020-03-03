go-behind-the-scenes-of-stranger-things-season-4-with-fun-cast-shot-video

Netflix
What occurs once you give the forged of Stranger Issues a digital camera? They report themselves making season 4, duh.
Within the video under, the gang’s all there for the beginning of manufacturing on season 4. Even David Harbour. Did you actually suppose Hopper was gone? Simply in case you wanted additional proof apart from that sneak peek video that got here out a number of weeks in the past, this new behind-the-scenes video is right here for you. Plus, there’s a variety of love within the new season 4 vid.
“I really like filming on this,” Finn Wolfhard says within the video.
The brand new video additionally provides followers a style of Joe Keery‘s return to Steve Harrington hair. Phew.
“Oh my god it is taking place,” Sadie Sink says. Similar, identical, identical.
The one fast shot of Winona Ryder? Good.
Stranger Issues season three ended with everyone believing Hopper died whereas Joyce closed the gate to the Upside Down. However he is alive and in Russia. With Hopper thought useless, Joyce took in a now-powerless Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and packed up her boys Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and stated peace out to Hawkins, Indiana. Are you able to blame her? So many unusual issues (get it?!) have occurred to her and her household there. To be sincere, we’re shocked it took her this lengthy to go away.
The primary episode of the season is at the moment titled “Chapter One: The Hellfire Membership.” This membership of hellfire is a fixture within the X-Males comedian books. When the fourth season was formally introduced, Netflix teased a departure from Hawkins. We all know a number of the motion is in Russia and presumably wherever Joyce and the household moved to, however the place else may season 4 be heading?
No premiere date for Stranger Issues season 4 has formally been set. Season three dropped in July 2019.
GET POP CULTURED!
*E mail entered incorrectly. Please attempt once more.
success!
Thanks for subscribing.
we’re sorry. an error has occurred
We and our companions use cookies on this website to enhance our service, carry out analytics, personalize promoting, measure promoting efficiency, and keep in mind web site preferences. Through the use of the location, you consent to those cookies. For extra data on cookies together with the way to handle your consent go to our Cookie Coverage.
E! Is All over the place
This content material is offered custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our US version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is offered custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Canadian version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is offered custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our UK version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is offered custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Australian version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is offered custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Asia version?
E! ist überall
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Model anschauen?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is offered custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our German version?
E! est partout
Une model adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public worldwide. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is offered custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our French version?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?