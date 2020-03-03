gigi-hadid-likes-open-letter-slamming-kanye-west-for-being-a-trump-supporter!

Lots of people are actually upset with Kanye West for being a Trump supporter and because it seems, Gigi Hadid is one in every of them! The supermodel was caught liking a tweet that discouraged the style business from working with the rapper’s Yeezy model because of the controversial help he’s proven a really controversial president.

In different phrases, for those who have been questioning whether or not or not you’d ever see Gigi and Ye collabing for a vogue present of his, you’ve got your reply and it’s not a sure!

As followers know, Kim Kardashian’s husband simply had his Season eight present throughout Paris Vogue Week yesterday and on the identical day, a message that suggested fashions and different proficient individuals within the business to not affiliate with Kanye’s model began going round on Twitter.

The request was easy – so long as he retains exhibiting help to Donald Trump, don’t present Kanye help.

Seeing the publish, Gigi made certain to love it, making it clear that she agreed with it 100%.

As for the tweet, it reads: ‘A MESSAGE TO THE FASHION INDUSTRY. Just in case that you forgot, Kanye West advocates for Trump’s administration. And that homosexual hating, poor particular person hating, immigrant hating, girls hating, trans hating, animal and nature hating, abortion banning sociopathic genocidal agenda’s the goody in every of your ‘sunday service’ reward baggage.’

And that was not all! The message goes on: ‘Lending your talents to West’s product campaigns and your caches to the normalization of his heinous message endangers the lives of homosexual individuals, girls, poor, center and dealing lessons, and the surroundings itself. You’re producing right-wing propaganda with each tweet of elation, report cowl, choreography, or peal of ‘Christian’ pleasure that you just contribute to West’s harmful marketing campaign.’

The tweet originates from somebody with the deal with @anohni but it surely what Gigi appreciated was a retweet from one other person that goes by @bryanboy on the platform.



