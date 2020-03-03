gannon-stauch-case:-letecia-stauch-waives-right-to-fight-extradition-to-colorado

Letecia Stauch at her first courtroom listening to Tuesday morning waived her proper to combat Colorado authorities who wish to convey her right here on expenses that she killed her stepson, Gannon Stauch.

In the course of the temporary listening to, Letecia Stauch appeared through video conferencing in a Myrtle Seashore, South Carolina courtroom the place a choose suggested her of her proper to combat extradition. Stauch, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit with each fingers and ankles in cuffs, didn’t have an lawyer.

“I’ve never been given the opportunity, since the beginning, to even call my attorneys to talk to them about any of these things,” Stauch stated in the course of the listening to, which the Myrtle Seashore Solar Information recorded and posted on-line.

Municipal Courtroom Choose Clifford Welsh defined that Colorado authorities solely must show two issues to ensure her extradition. They’d need to show her identification and that she is needed on a felony cost.

Stauch, 36, was arrested Monday in Myrtle Seashore on suspicion of first-degree homicide, tampering along with his physique, tampering with proof and baby abuse leading to dying.

Stauch waived her proper to combat extradition on the Tuesday morning listening to. Colorado authorities now have 20 days to choose up Stauch from the jail in Horry County, Welsh stated.

“To be quite honest about, under the facts of this particular situation, I have a feeling it will be much shorter than that,” Welsh stated in the course of the listening to.

The small print of Stauch’s extradition is not going to be made public with a purpose to hold the journey safe, Lee Richards, spokeswoman for the Fourth District Legal professional’s Workplace, stated. A number of regulation enforcement officers have been in Myrtle Seashore on Monday for Stauch’s arrest.

Particulars of how investigators related Stauch to Gannon’s dying stay scant. Her arrest affidavit stays hidden from the general public on the request of regulation enforcement.

Stauch was the final individual to see Gannon alive on Jan. 27. Investigators haven’t discovered the 11-year-old boy’s physique however an El Paso County sheriff’s lieutenant stated Monday they’ve info that can slender the search.