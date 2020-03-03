gabrielle-union-&-dwyane-wade’s-daughter,-1,-plays-peek-a-boo-in-cute-new-video

Simply after we thought Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Kaavia James couldn’t get any cuter, she goes and does this! Her mother and father shared a brand new clip of a humorous recreation of peek-a-boo and it’s the cutest factor you’ll see all day!

Kaavia James Union Wade acquired a kick out of herself in a brand new video her mother and pop, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade shared to Instagram on March 3! The cute 1-year-old performed a recreation of peek-a-boo and couldn’t assist however giggle at herself within the clip, which seemed to be filmed by a household good friend or caretaker at Goal. Kaavia sat in her child chair inside a purchasing cart as she pulled a floral costume up and down in entrance of her face.

The clip was shared on Kaavia’s very personal Instagram, which has over a million followers nearly a yr after its inception. The account is run by her mother and father and is understood for its cute images and movies and the submit’s hilarious captions. And, Kaav’s newest add was no exception.

“They always telling everyone my business!! I called in sick to work but ran up to Target and they trying to jam me up!”, the caption learn. “Peek-a-boo but you don’t see me though, feel me?”

(Video credit score: Gabrielle Union/Instagram)

Kaavia’s peek-a-boo video got here simply over per week after she stole the present at her dad’s NBA jersey retirement ceremony with the Miami Warmth on February 22.

As seen in reside tv protection, in addition to images from the large three-day occasion, Gabrielle held their 1-year-old daughter as she helped increase his Dwyane’s Miami Warmth No. Three jersey to the rafters of American Airways Enviornment throughout halftime at a recreation between his former workforce and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When Gabrielle and Kaavia took their seats subsequent to Dwyane’s son Zaire Wade, 18, a now viral photograph shared by the Warmth confirmed Kaavia giving her normal imply mug — aka, her “Shady Baby” persona. “#ShadyBaby – no matter the occasion ❤️,” the workforce captioned the photograph.

One other viral snap confirmed the toddler wandering off and rubbing elbows with a few of the NBA’s elite. A poker-faced Kaavia was pictured strolling alongside the courtside seats to the amusement of many, together with her dad’s good good friend and former Warmth coach, Pat Riley. “@kaaviajames tryin to negotiate a comeback during the jersey retirement,” Gabrielle joked about Kaavia and Pat’s encounter.

Gabrielle, 47, and Dwyane, 37, welcomed their “miracle baby” through a surrogate in November 2018. The couple introduced the information in matching Instagram posts on the time. The LA’s Most interesting actress and the athlete turned TNT basketball commentator and producer had been attempting to conceive a baby for years earlier than they welcomed Kaavia into their lives. She was born after Gabrielle revealed in her 2017 memoir, “We’re Going to Need More Wine,” that she had “eight or nine” miscarriages.