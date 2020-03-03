former-team-sky-director-portal-dies-aged-40

Former Group Sky rider and Group Ineos sports activities director Nicolas Portal has died aged 40.

Group Ineos launched a press release on Tuesday evening which learn: “It’s with the best unhappiness that we announce the passing of our much-loved team-mate, colleague and pal Nico Portal who died out of the blue this afternoon at his dwelling in Andorra.

“We’re all overcome with grief at this horrible information and would ask everybody to respect the household’s privateness at this tough time.

“RIP Nico – your spirit will all the time be with us on the street and you’ll endlessly be in our hearts.”

It’s with the best unhappiness that we announce the passing of our a lot liked workforce mate, colleague and pal Nico Portal who died out of the blue this afternoon at his dwelling in Andorra. — Group INEOS (@TeamINEOS) March 3, 2020

Portal started his racing profession for the French workforce AG2R Prevoyance in 2001, joined Caisse d’Epargne for 3 seasons earlier than ending with Group Sky in 2010.

He struggled with sickness however nonetheless raced a full season and was a part of Group Sky throughout Bradley Wiggins’ 2012 Tour de France win.

He additionally helped the workforce as sporting director with victories for Chris Froome (2013 and 2015-2017) and Geraint Thomas (2018).

The workforce modified names to Group Ineos when Egan Bernal received final 12 months.