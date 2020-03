PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with sexually abusing a minor. The suspect is 59-year-old Darren Lawrence, of Wilmington, Delaware.

Credit score: CBS3

A girl who’s now in her 20s says Lawrence abused her between the ages of 9 and 12 when she was left by her mom within the suspect’s care.

Lawrence is behind bars proper now at Chester County Jail.