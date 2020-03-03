fontwell-lose-wednesday-card

Wednesday’s assembly at Fontwell has been deserted due to a waterlogged course.

The observe failed an inspection at lunchtime on Tuesday – put again from 8am when in a single day frost on the observe initially prevented an correct evaluation of situations.

That was potential at 12pm, however following heavy rain over the previous week Fontwell remained unraceable.

A tweet from the course learn: “Because of the course nonetheless waterlogged with additional rain forecast, Wednesday four March is not going to be going forward.”