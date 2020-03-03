falling-ice-kills-vermont-woman-just-after-she-had-discussed-her-own-mortality

EAST HARDWICK, Vt. (AP) — A pair who has been married for almost 50 years had simply loved a cocktail on their deck, the place they talked about their inevitable deaths.

As they walked again inside their Vermont dwelling, a bit of ice fell off the roof and fatally struck 73-year-old Linda Freedman Scharrenberg behind the top, based on the couple’s daughter, Jodine Meyers.

Scharrenberg was knocked unconscious and fell into the snow face-first, the Caledonian Report reported Tuesday.

The paramedics labored to revive Scharrenberg for an hour and finally decided that even when she did get up, she wouldn’t have cognitive perform.

Within the porch dialog, Meyers mentioned her father instructed Scharrenberg he didn’t know the way he may dwell with out her.