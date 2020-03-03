euro-play-off-the-focus,-says-clarke





















1:16



Scotland supervisor Steve Clarke says Scotland should think about dealing with Israel of their Euro 2020 play-off earlier than occupied with dealing with them once more within the Nations League

Scotland supervisor Steve Clarke says Scotland should think about dealing with Israel of their Euro 2020 play-off earlier than occupied with dealing with them once more within the Nations League

Scotland boss Steve Clarke insists he’s not ready to look too far forward after his aspect have been once more drawn with Israel within the UEFA Nations League.

The draw for the second instalment of the competitors, which commences in September, was made in Amsterdam on Tuesday, with Scotland positioned in Group 2 of League B alongside Israel, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

UEFA Nations League attract full

However Clarke says the small matter of a European Championship play-off towards the Israelis in March, the place the winners will face Norway or Serbia for a spot in Euro 2020, is his precedence.

“I believe a very powerful recreation for Scotland, and I am certain for Israel as properly, is the sport developing in March,” Clarke advised Sky Sports activities Information.

“Somewhat than look too far forward into the following Nations League, it is higher to focus on this one and try to make our solution to Euro 2020 by way of the qualifier.

“I am studying as you go alongside on this job and it isn’t to look too far forward.”

0:36 Former Scotland boss Craig Brown says he’s optimistic Scotland will beat Israel of their forthcoming play-off in March Former Scotland boss Craig Brown says he’s optimistic Scotland will beat Israel of their forthcoming play-off in March

The 56-year-old, who may grow to be the primary coach to steer Scotland to a serious championships since Craig Brown in 1998, says he’ll take his time earlier than making selections on his subsequent squad.

Clarke, who on SFA recommendation was not current for the draw itself, as a substitute attended Chelsea’s FA Cup fifth-round tie towards Liverpool the place he was in a position to watch nationwide group captain Andy Robertson and considered one of Scotland’s huge future prospects in Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour.

However his preparations for the Israel take a look at have been dealt a double defensive blow with information that two of his centre-halves are set for prolonged spells on the therapy desk.

Each John Souttar and Scott McKenna suffered critical accidents whereas enjoying for Hearts and Aberdeen respectively and Clarke is more likely to must make do with out each for the foreseeable future.

Scott McKenna faces the remainder of the season on the sidelines after struggling a hamstring damage towards St Mirren

The Scotland boss was, nonetheless, optimistic concerning the potential for Scotland to play Israel in entrance of a sell-out crowd and believes a packed Hampden may make the distinction.

“They’re each in a foul method however hear we have got different our bodies,” Clarke mentioned of the accidents to Souttar and McKenna.

“I am not wanting too far forward as a result of there’s lots extra video games to play earlier than I title the squad, and get the squad collectively.

“It actually seems to be as if we’re heading in the direction of a full home at Hampden.

“Any time we get a full home at Hampden, there’s at all times an important ambiance and it provides the gamers that little bit additional.”