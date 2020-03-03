Erica Mena Is On Her Way To Getting Back Her Snatched Body – See This New Photo She Shared

Erica Mena had her child lady not too way back, and she or he’s already wanting nice. Followers have informed her greater than as soon as to take her time and never fear an excessive amount of about getting again her snatched physique, and that is exactly what she’s doing.

She informed her followers that she’s undoubtedly not in a rush to look flawless as soon as extra, and she or he defined that breastfeeding actually helps.

Right here’s the newest pic that Erica shared on her social media account and which left followers in awe.

‘@honeybum ☺️ Taking my time, but I’m coming again tremendous sturdy,’ Erica captioned her publish.

A follower stated: ‘That happens when a man gives you the confidence you need! 🙏🏽🙌🏽🔥 Beautiful,’ and one different fan posted this: ‘Girl, please, you look amazing, and the fact that you feel amazing says enough.’

Another person stated: ‘Take all the time you need cause you will always look amazing 😍’ and a fan posted this: ‘You are beautiful and still have your pregnancy glow 💙💜’

One different individual wrote: ‘You look great!! And the puppy is so adorable! What’s the breed of your pet?’

A follower posted this: ‘@iamerica_mena does the puppy like the baby? Soo cute!!’ and one different fan stated: ‘Who just had a baby not you looking great happiness looks good on you.’

Another person stated: ‘We don’t take the time, I simply come again whenever you throw it- rattling she acquired a husband although. I imply…that’s an attractive factor that you just’re taking issues simple.’

Not too long ago, Erica posted a photograph wherein she’s strolling her and Safaree’s child lady. Persons are nonetheless amazed by hos good Erica takes care of giving start not too way back.

The proud mother shared a photograph wherein she was flaunting her stomach and her followers appreciated that she’s not hiding her post-pregnancy look.



