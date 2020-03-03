england-face-iceland,-denmark,-belgium-in-nations-league

Republic of Eire drawn in League B, Group Four alongside Wales; Scotland drawn towards Euro 2020 play-off opponents Israel
England have been drawn to face Iceland, Denmark and Belgium within the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League.
Gareth Southgate’s aspect face Iceland in League A, Group 2; the 2 sides’ first assembly for the reason that Three Lions’ Euro 2016 last-16 shock defeat in France.
England may even play Belgium, who’re at the moment ranked No 1 within the newest FIFA world rankings, a aspect they misplaced twice to on the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Republic of Eire have been drawn towards Wales in League B, Group 4, alongside Bulgaria and Finland.
Scotland will come up towards Israel in League B, Group 2, the identical aspect they face of their Euro 2020 play-off later this month. Slovakia and Czech Republic make up the remainder of that group.
Northern Eire face a difficult Group 1 in League B towards Romania, Norway and Austria.
Elsewhere, final 12 months’s finalists Netherlands are up towards Italy in Group 1, whereas France, Portugal and Croatia make up a aggressive Group 3. Latest world champions Germany and Spain are in Group 4.
League A
Group 1: Poland; Bosnia-Herzegovina; Italy; Netherlands
Group 2: Iceland; Denmark; Belgium; England
Group 3: Croatia; Sweden; France; Portugal
Group 4: Germany; Ukraine; Spain; Switzerland
League B
Group 1: Romania; Northern Eire; Norway; Austria
Group 2: Israel; Slovakia; Scotland; Czech Republic
Group 3: Hungary; Turkey; Serbia; Russia
Group 4: Bulgaria; Republic of Eire; Finland; Wales
League C
Group 1: Azerbaijan; Luxembourg; Cyprus; Montenegro
Group 2: Armenia; Estonia; North Macedonia; Georgia
Group 3: Moldova; Slovenia; Kosovo; Greece
Group 4: Kazakhstan; Lithuania; Belarus; Albania
League D
Group 1: Malta; Andorra; Latvia; Faroe Islands
Group 2: San Marino; Liechtenstein; Gibraltar
When are the video games performed?
Matchday 1: 3-5 September 2020
Matchday 2: 6-Eight September 2020
Matchday 3: 8-10 October 2020
Matchday 4: 11-13 October 2020
Matchday 5: 12-14 November 2020
Matchday 6: 15-17 November 2020
Finals: 2, 3, 6 June 2021
Relegation play-offs: 24, 25, 28, 29 March 2022
Southgate: Nations League more durable than qualifiers
“It is good to play some totally different groups in aggressive video games. We have clearly had fairly a couple of video games with Croatia and Switzerland just lately.
“The entire teams are fairly robust and we have got a very good fixture with Belgium – a staff we’ve not performed a lot over the previous couple of years.
“We may have had it more durable with pots together with groups like Germany and Croatia. That is the Nations League – we discovered it an excellent competitors final time. The thrill was introduced from enjoying these high sides relatively than having the friendlies, that are essential for us this month by way of preparation for a finals, however in that September, October, November interval, I feel the aggressive video games are higher.
“The easiest way to enhance is to play the very best groups. We acquired very proficient within the European Qualifiers at beating groups who defended deep and managed to attain a whole lot of targets.
“You are solely growing one a part of your recreation in these exams and these matches can be a a lot larger check of our all-round recreation and can be on the again of the summer time that we do not know precisely the result and the place we’ll be as a staff.”
Evaluation: Acquainted faces, however good draw for England
Sky Sports activities Information’ Kaveh Solhekol…
“Numerous attention-grabbing tales in England’s group. Everyone knows about Belgium, their incredible gamers from the Premier League and past. That is a incredible two video games to look ahead to, with Belgium at the moment ranked No 1 on the planet.
“Numerous unhealthy reminiscences for England followers in Iceland, Roy Hodgson’s final recreation in cost at Euro 2016. England are literally enjoying Denmark in a pleasant at Wembley in a couple of weeks’ time.
“Gareth Southgate would have been anticipating a troublesome group, however aside from Belgium you’d assume England could be favourites within the different two video games, and so they’ve prevented the extraordinarily robust A4 group, with Switzerland drawn with Spain, Germany and Ukraine.”