elizabeth-warren-reveals-celeb-crush-after-pete-buttigieg-jokes-he’s-married-to-brad-pitt-on-‘ellen’

Amid working her butt off on the 2020 marketing campaign path attempting to turn out to be our subsequent president, Senator Elizabeth Warren visited ‘Ellen’ and named her celeb crush for the host — with out a second of hesitation.

It’s Tremendous Tuesday, so it’s time to debate the necessary issues concerning the 2020 Democratic candidates. Like, clearly, which celeb Elizabeth Warren is presently crushing on. Duh. The Massachusetts senator, 70, sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on March Three for a spherical of “Candidly Candidates” and spilled the tea about some private information. Sure, Senator Warren’s fortunately married to husband Bruce H. Mann, and has been for 40 years. However when she’s on the marketing campaign path, she’s eager about one man: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Warren didn’t even hesitate a single second when Ellen requested her to call her celeb crush.

So principally, she’s essentially the most relatable candidate within the 2020 presidential race. Ellen has a manner of getting politicians to open up like no different discuss present host can. She not too long ago grilled South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who not too long ago ended his presidential marketing campaign, about Rush Limbaugh‘s homophobic comments about his marriage. Pete, 39, who is married to teacher Chasten Buttigieg, started off serious while speaking about Limbaugh and President Donald Trump being bullies. “The strongest people I know are not the loudest people; they’re those who’ve the deepest sense of who they’re and what they worth and what they care about,” Buttigieg stated.

He nailed the touchdown with a joke: “and one of those people, by the way, one of the strongest people I know is my husband, Brad Pitt,” he stated, gaining an eye fixed roll from his precise husband. So we don’t know who Senator Bernie Sanders is vibing with proper now, nevertheless it’s actually solely a matter of time earlier than Ellen pressures him into spilling the beans.

Warren additionally received candid about which candidate she’d need to be caught with on a abandoned island: Andrew Yang, as a result of “he’s interesting.” Probably the most enjoyable she’s had whereas campaigning? Strolling in Las Vegas pleasure and carrying that rainbow feather boa, in fact.

Wish to vote for Elizabeth Warren within the 2020 election? Be sure you’re registered to vote so you possibly can forged your poll on the polls. In the event you nonetheless must register, you are able to do so beneath: