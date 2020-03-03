elisabeth-moss-has-the-best-reaction-to-tom-cruise-marriage-rumors

Getty Pictures
Elisabeth Moss is setting the report straight on these Tom Cruise relationship rumors.
Whereas showing on Watch What Occurs Dwell on Monday evening, The Invisible Man star was requested concerning the hypothesis involving her and the actor. Over the previous couple of years, numerous reviews have emerged about Moss and Cruise sparking a romance. Rumors even surfaced final 12 months claiming that Moss and Cruise, who’ve been linked over their shared religion, have been set to tie the knot. However, as Moss shared in the course of the after present on Monday’s WWHL, the gossip actually was simply gossip.
“Wait, there have been gossip tales that you just have been getting married to Tom Cruise?” WWHL host Andy Cohen requested as Moss laughed.
“How did you miss that?” Moss joked. “I truly was confused and in addition primarily acquired texts from folks being like, ‘I did not know, why did not you inform me?’ And simply confusion from my mates, however primarily poking enjoyable at it ‘trigger clearly they knew it wasn’t true.”
Moss went on to inform Cohen and her Invisible Man co-star Aldis Hodge that she truly noticed the story on {a magazine} cowl.
“After which I noticed it on the quilt of one of many gossip magazines, and I used to be like, ‘I’ve by no means had that haircut,'” Moss mentioned of the journal’s cowl photograph. “Like, it was purported to be an image of the 2 of us and I used to be like, ‘I’ve by no means styled my hair like that.'”
“It is clearly not me,” The Handmaid’s Story star continued, including it was an image of the again of somebody’s head, and he or she simply knew it wasn’t her.
Hodge went on to inform his co-star that that is “when you realize you’ve got made it” when persons are “making up who you are marrying.”
“I really feel like, you realize, you made it,” Hodge instructed Moss.
“Thanks!” Moss replied. “I will take that.”
Watch the video above to see Moss’ response to the connection rumors!
