denver-councilwoman-candi-cdebaca-tweets-“sarcastic”-endorsement-of-spreading-coronavirus-at-gop-rallies

A screenshot of a now-deleted tweet.

Denver Metropolis Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca is going through push again from a Friday tweet that seemingly endorsed spreading the brand new coronavirus at conservative rallies.

She mentioned the message was truly about calling consideration to President Donald Trump’s unsatisfactory response to the unfold of the virus, COVID-19, which has not but hit Colorado.

The unique tweet, which was not written by CdeBaca and was deleted Tuesday morning, was revealed late final week and mentioned “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”

The acronym stands for “Make America Great Again” and is usually — if not solely — used at conservative rallies, particularly these in assist of Trump.

“#solidarity Yaaaas!!” Cdebaca replied as she shared the California lady’s tweet. The councilwoman’s personal tweet garnered 367 extra shares and 216 likes as of Tuesday morning. Most of the replies known as for her resignation and mentioned the authorities ought to be contacted. The Colorado Republican Occasion additionally echoed these requires her resignation.

However the assertion wasn’t meant significantly, mentioned CdeBaca’s spokesperson Lisa Calderón in a textual content message. As a substitute, it was a sarcastic assertion “to call attention to the Trump administration’s downplaying of the Coronavirus outbreak as a ‘hoax’ no more dangerous than the common flu.”

The backlash is a part of a cycle from out-of-town conservative activists and right-wing reporters.

“Rather than conservative outlets making a four-day-old Tweet their focus on Super Tuesday, they should focus their energy on demanding a competent Federal response to this public health crisis instead,” Calderón mentioned.