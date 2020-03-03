deepika-padukone-cancels-paris-fashion-week-due-to-coronavirus-scare



The annual Paris Style week is quickly going to be held in France, the place huge names of the style business are going to be current and showcase their couture creations. Deepika Padukone was invited this yr too to grace this grand occasion. Nevertheless, studies counsel that she is not going to be attending the style week this yr.

Purpose being the coronavirus epidemic outbreak. The actress has referred to as off the journey to Paris. Queen bee desires to quite take precautions and never threat her well being. Coronavirus has been spreading throughout the globe quickly. The epidemic which started in China, now even has circumstances in Delhi. We hope that this epidemic involves an finish quickly and everybody takes the proper precaution for it.

On the work entrance, Deepika Padukone is quickly going to work on Shakun Batra’s subsequent and later she may even be seen within the remake of hit Hollywood flick, The Intern.