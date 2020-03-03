david-price-makes-1st-spring-training-appearance-for-dodgers

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — David Value felt a rush of nervous power main as much as Monday. Acquired by the Dodgers final month from from Boston, he made his first spring coaching look for Los Angeles.

Value allowed two runs and three hits in 1 1/three innings throughout a 6-2 loss to Cincinnati with three strikeouts and two walks.

“It’s been a while since I faced hitters wearing a different jersey,” the 34-year-old left-hander mentioned. “It’s the first time I’ve been in a game in six, almost seven months. My legs were shaking out there. It’s just, if you love what you do you’re definitely going to have nerves. It was fun. I definitely enjoyed it, getting back out there.”

A left wrist downside that required surgical procedure to take away a cyst restricted Value to Four 2/three innings final August and September. He completed 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 begins, then was traded by the retooling Crimson Sox with outfielder Mookie Betts for prospects.

Value gave up a two-run single within the first to Jesse Winker. He reached 91 mph along with his fastball and mentioned he was pleased about how he pitched.

“Wasn’t missing in the middle of the plate,” Value mentioned after throwing 20 balls and 20 strikes. “When I did miss, it was a very small miss. Everything is getting there.”

Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts mentioned regardless of the situation points, Value’s fastball was popping out of his hand nicely.

The wrist surgical procedure restored the sensation of heat blood stream to Value’s left hand. He admitted he’s been coping with an absence of feeling in his fingers since his time in Tampa Bay, Detroit, Toronto and Boston.

“I needed to get it fixed,” Value mentioned. “It’s new for my hand to be warm.”

The 2012 AL Cy Younger Award winner for Tampa Bay, Value joins a rotation headed by Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler,

“It’s OK. This is a business, first and foremost,” Value mentioned. “I realized that in all probability once I was traded from Tampa. I used to be naive on the time, I believed I used to be going to be a Ray for all times. … Groups are going in several routes now than what they used to. A few of it I perceive and a few of it I don’t.

“There’s no hard feelings on my part,” Value added. “I don’t need any extra motivation. Any day I get to put on this uniform or any other uniform, that’s motivation enough for me.”

Notes: OF Cody Bellinger was scratched from the lineup with facet discomfort. The Dodgers have Tuesday off, and Roberts urged he’s in no rush to get Bellinger again in motion for an evening recreation Wednesday. … LHP Julio Urías, additionally anticipated to make the beginning rotation, allowed two runs — unearned — over two-thirds of an inning in his first spring coaching look.