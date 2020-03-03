Cynthia Bailey Praises Kandi Burruss And Kenya Moore – See Her Pics With The RHOA Ladies

Cynthia Bailey shared a few pics wherein she’s along with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. Cynthia calls the 2 RHOA girls her Ks. Take a look at her put up under.

Cynthia made headlines not too way back when she posted a photograph on her social media account. It’s a throwback pic wherein she’s along with Rihanna, and the 2 girls look divine.

Her followers and followers made certain to reward each boss girls.

Her followers addressed the latest RHOA episode wherein individuals might see extra of Kenya Moore and Marc Daly’s relationship.

Somebody stated: ‘I just finished watching this newest episode and oh my god Marc is ridiculous. I feel so bad for Kenya, but at the same time, girl you in everyone else business and relationships when you should have been trying to fix your own. That guy has been distant from the first episode.’

One different follower stated: ‘Probably the most uncomfortable episode I’ve sat by way of watching Marc disrespecting poor Kenya!!’

A commenter posted this: ‘Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss I really like y’all however why do you experience with Kenya when she’s flawed? you don’t stand towards issues she stated, no less than name her out. You don’t maintain a balanced relationship of loyalty to both a type of girls when it comes right down to her doing flawed.’

A follower instructed Cynthia, ‘Be very careful Cynthia…Kenya needs company on Miserable Island.’

Another person additionally felt sorry for Kenya and stated: ‘Poor Kenya. I’m praying she stands in her energy. You don’t want a husband to validate your existence or value.’

One other follower posted this: ‘Thanks again Cynthia and KANDI, for being a loyal friend to Kenya. This episode was sad, it made me cry. How can you make fun of someone in pain? may GOD continue to bless you and your family.’

Have you ever seen the latest RHOA episode?



