Counting On – Derick Dillard ‘Likes’ A Comment Slamming Jim Bob Duggar

Former Counting On star Derick Dillard has been spilling some critical tea lately about what actually goes on behind the scenes of Counting On. Jill Duggar’s husband has been calling out his in-laws, Jim Bob and Michelle, for the way they’ve handled their grownup kids since signing with TLC greater than a decade in the past, and now he has “liked” an fascinating remark a fan posted on Instagram.

Derick and Jill left Counting On greater than two years in the past after he appeared to half methods with TLC over a transphobic Twitter rant he went on in opposition to fellow community actuality star Jazz Jennings.

Since Derick and Jill left the present, their relationship with Jim Bob, Michelle, and the remainder of the large Duggar clan has been the subject of a whole lot of fan hypothesis.

Late final 12 months, Derick gave followers some perception on the place he and Jill stood along with her dad and mom when he revealed that they needed to have Jim Bob’s permission to go to the Duggar Arkansas compound the place he and Michelle stay with the youthful Duggar kids.

When a followers requested Derick if he and Jill ever spend time with Jill’s facet of the household, he replied, “It’s just harder now because we’re not allowed at the house when JB isn’t there.” He went on to elucidate that “Jill even had to ask JB permission to go over to the house to help her sister when she was in labor because her sister wanted her help, but Jill couldn’t provide the assistance until we got it cleared with JB.”

Dillard additionally famous that TLC “pressured an abuse victim” once they tried to make Jill movie Counting On regardless that she didn’t wish to. The daddy-of-two lately revealed extra about how he really feels about his father-in-law when he preferred a fan’s touch upon Instagram.

After Jill posted about spending a while along with her sisters alongside along with her and Derick’s sons Israel and Samuel, a fan wrote: “Glad you were ‘allowed’ to visit them.” To the shock of nearly each Counting On fan, Derick “liked” the remark and Jill rapidly did the identical.

The put up made its method to the Duggar Snark subReddit, and followers made it clear that it was time for Derick and Jill to fully separate from the Duggar household.

“Time to go no contact. Honestly they shouldn’t go to someone’s house who does not want them there,” a Reddit consumer commented. “Sadly her siblings are so controlled they may break off with her anyhow. I am glad Derick is not taking JB’s crap.”

New episodes of Counting On will return to TLC later this 12 months.



Put up Views:

2





