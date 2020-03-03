Home Entertainment Coronavirus death toll increases to 7 in Washington state

Coronavirus death toll increases to 7 in Washington state

By The Related Press |

SEATTLE — Washington state has reported its seventh dying from coronavirus.

This can be a breaking information story and will likely be up to date.

