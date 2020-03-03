coronavirus-‘could-delay’-tokyo-olympics

Planners for the 2020 Olympic Video games have persistently spoken of their confidence that the competitors will go forward

Japan’s Olympic minister says the coronavirus outbreak may result in the Tokyo Video games being staged later in 2020.

Seiko Hashimoto’s response to a query – that the contract to stage the Video games states they should happen in 2002 – within the higher home of parliament means the Olympics may very well be held later within the yr and wouldn’t have to start out on July 24 as deliberate. The Paralympics open on August 25.

The Tokyo Olympics are being threatened by the fast-spreading virus that has been blamed for 12 deaths in Japan and has shut down most colleges, sports activities competitions and Olympic-related occasions within the nation.

The virus that began in China has been detected in a minimum of 70 international locations, with 90,000 circumstances and three,100 deaths reported and has already led to the postponement of a Six Nations fixture, 5 Serie A matches and the opening MotoGP grand prix of the season.

“The IOC has the proper to cancel the video games provided that they aren’t held throughout 2020,” Hashimoto informed parliament.

IOC president Thomas Bach and Tokyo organisers have repeatedly mentioned they count on the Olympics to start out on schedule. Others have advised the virus may power cancellation, postponement or shifting occasions to different cities.

In an interview final week with solely Japanese media, Bach mentioned: “The preparations are persevering with with a view to having profitable Olympic Video games this summer time in Tokyo.”

Hashimoto was requested if she believed the Olympics needs to be held even when the coronavirus outbreak is worse than it’s now.

“We’re making the utmost effort in order that we do not have to face that state of affairs,” she mentioned.