Corey Feldman Leaves Wendy Williams Speechless — Watch Full Video Interview As Viewers Prepare For My Truth: The Rape Of 2 Coreys

Corey Feldman appeared on The Wendy Williams Present on Tuesday to debate his upcoming film My Fact: The Rape Of two Coreys. Wendy launched Corey to her viewers and identified that for so long as she had identified him, he has all the time instructed the identical story of childhood abuse that he endured whereas working as a toddler actor in Hollywood. Feldman is selling his film that can air globally on March 9, 2020, at eight p.m. PT, 11 p.m. ET on the web site MyTruthDoc.com and ticket costs are $20 every. A second exhibiting for these in Europe will likely be held on March 10, 2020.

It was evident that Wendy Williams was emotional listening to Corey Feldman share his fact. Corey spoke concerning the historical past of Hollywood’s remedy relating to little one stars and identified that those that converse out are sometimes silenced, blackballed, or intimidated. He additionally made it clear that he will likely be naming six names within the film and used his personal cash to create the documentary. When he mentioned his personal fears of what he was going through by naming six Hollywood predators, Wendy turned speechless. Corey remarked that he had by no means seen her speechless earlier than.

Not solely will Corey Feldman talk about his personal molestation that he suffered by the hands of those that have been entrusted together with his care, however he’ll tackle rape allegations that Corey Haim spoke to him earlier than he handed away. Corey Feldman is ready to disclose the identify of Corey Haim’s alleged rapist and he has stated that after the identify is revealed, there will likely be a Harvey Weinstein sort of fallout.

You might even see Corey Feldman’s full interview with Wendy Williams within the video participant beneath.

Not everybody agrees with Corey Feldman talking on behalf of Corey Haim and his abuse, however Corey says that his buddy had requested him to inform his story if one thing ever occurred to him.

Wendy additionally identified that Corey Haim’s mom, Judy Haim, was not in favor of him speaking about Corey Hai’s abuse. Feldman said that he doesn’t wish to silence anybody and the documentary will current Judy Haim’s arguments in a good method.

Since launching his Fact Marketing campaign in 2017, Corey Feldman has develop into an envoy with the suppose tank Little one USA and sits on a Display screen Actor’s Guild committee the place he helps oversee modifications to guard youngsters within the trade.

Are you going to look at My Fact: The Rape of two Coreys on March 9 or March 10?



