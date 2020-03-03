Chris Brown Allegedly Disrespects Ammika Harris – Fans Freak Out After He Says His Tests Came Back Negative Following ‘A Long Weekend Of Partying’

Chris Brown managed to upset loads of his followers along with his latest submit that he shared on his social media account. It’s a video, however the caption might sound outrageous to some folks. Simply take a look at Chris’ submit under.

Individuals are saying that the caption on his submit exhibits zero respect for his child mama.

As you realize by now, Chris and Ammika Harris lately welcomed their son into the world. He couldn’t be happier after having Aeko.

Talking of Ammika, it’s been revealed that she lately took to social media the place she shared the picture of her candy tribute to her child boy.

The younger mannequin has the time of the beginning of her son tattooed on her finger and the attention-grabbing factor is that the picture additionally revealed a hoop.

Some folks went after Ammika over the ring and advised her Chris would by no means marry her.

Anyway, again to Chris’ latest submit.

Somebody believes that that is ‘Not cute at all 🤮🤢 Chris Brown or not’ and one different follower posted this: ‘I bet this happens way more than what us women wanna know.’

One other follower stated: ‘He just doesn’t have any respect for the infant mama, now does he?

One commenter posted: ‘These types of men don’t even respect themselves. A person who sleeps round quite a bit lacks self-love, and you may inform by simply him/his selections.’

A follower wrote: ‘He out risking his life and making jokes about it,’ and a commenter posted this, mentioning HIV and the brand new virus: ‘Well technically coronavirus or HIV wouldn’t present indicators but.’

One follower stated: ‘You know everything in your life does not need to be on social media…’ and another person was additionally extraordinarily disenchanted: ‘This has to be the saddest generation in the history of generations.’

A follower wrote this: ‘Y’all laughing, but when this have been a lady, she’d be getting dragged.’

What do you concentrate on Chris’ latest submit on social media?



Submit Views:

0





