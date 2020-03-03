chester-police:-16-year-old-boy-shot-in-head,-killed-in-double-shooting

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A teenage boy was shot within the head and killed in a double capturing in Chester on Monday. Police have been known as to the 2600 block of McCarey Road for studies of photographs fired, simply after 12 p.m. Monday.

(credit score: CBS3)

Dwayne Briscoe was shot within the head and chest and pronounced useless at Crozer-Chester Medical Heart.

A second sufferer who was not recognized by police was handled and launched for graze wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with info is requested to name police at 610-447-8431 or 610-891-4126.