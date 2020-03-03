cheltenham-receive-hancoch-boost

Hopes of subsequent week’s Cheltenham Pageant going forward as scheduled obtained a lift on Tuesday as Well being Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed no present plans to cancel mass occasions, regardless of the continuing menace of coronavirus.

The Authorities has set out a ‘battle plan’ in response to Covid-19, with a 27-page doc launched amid widespread issues in regards to the impression the virus could have on individuals’s well-being, the economic system and public companies.

Launching the plan at a Downing Road press convention, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated he had “little question in any respect” that the “nation goes to get by coronavirus, and get by it in good condition”.

Hancock earlier responded positively when requested in regards to the cancellation of mass gatherings reminiscent of subsequent month’s London Marathon.

“It’s miles too early to have the ability to inform in that occasion,” he informed informed BBC Breakfast.

“What we are able to say for positive is that proper now, we don’t suggest the cancelling of mass occasions, and faculties as nicely shouldn’t be closing until there’s each a optimistic case and the college has had the recommendation to shut from Public Well being England.

“So proper now, so long as you wash your palms extra typically, that’s the primary factor you are able to do to maintain you and the nation secure.”

Hancock described the specter of coronavirus to the UK as “more and more critical” however careworn the Authorities and the well being service are “well-prepared”.

In a Commons assertion, he stated: “The scenario going through the nation is more and more critical.

“Globally and at residence, the variety of instances continues to rise.

“As of 9am at the moment there have been 51 confirmed instances within the UK, and it is changing into extra doubtless that we’ll see widespread transmission right here on this nation.”

The Cheltenham Pageant is because of get below approach subsequent Tuesday, March 10.

The British Horseracing Authority has said that the business’s steering group will proceed to liaise with the Authorities over the specter of coronavirus.

A press release on Monday learn: “Authorities has reiterated its place that enterprise ought to proceed as traditional at current throughout the nation, and that focus ought to proceed to be positioned on following its recommendation relating to controlling the unfold of the illness.

“The business’s steering group is coordinating the sharing of this Authorities recommendation with the game’s members.

“The steering group stays in common and ongoing contact with Authorities and continues to contemplate a variety of situations so that we’re capable of act shortly in case the scenario ought to change.”

Three race conferences in France this week are happening behind closed doorways in a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Betfair’s market on Cheltenham going forward had ‘sure’ as a 1-5 probability on Tuesday afternoon, with ‘no’ priced at 9-2.