chelsea-see-off-liverpool-in-enthralling-cup-tie

Chelsea secured their passage into the FA Cup quarter-final as they beat Liverpool 2-Zero in an enthralling tie at Stamford Bridge.

Willian and Ross Barkley scored in every half on Tuesday evening, as they inflicted back-to-back defeats on Jurgen Klopp’s facet – who didn’t bounce again from their first Premier League defeat of the season at Watford on Saturday.

How the groups lined up

FA Cup newest information | Fixtures

It was the primary time Liverpool had misplaced two video games in a row since January 2019, and it additionally ended their hopes of an illustrious Treble. Though Klopp’s seven modifications would recommend he’s extra targeted on the battles that lie forward, together with an try to overhaul Atletico Madrid of their last-16 Champions League tie subsequent week.

For Frank Lampard, who gained this competitors 4 occasions as a participant, it was a large win and can assist elevate his gamers after some current difficulties within the Premier League and Champions League. They are going to be within the hat for the final eight.

How Chelsea gained a cracking Cup encounter

Participant rankings Chelsea: Kepa (7), Azpilicueta (7), Rudiger (7), Zouma (7), Alonso (7), Kovacic (6), Gilmour (8), Barkley (8), Willian (7), Pedro (7), Giroud (7) Subs: Mount (7), Jorginho (6), James (n/a)





Liverpool: Adrian (5), Williams (6), Van Dijk (5), Gomez (5), Robertson (5), Fabinho (4), Lallana (5), Jones (5), Minamino (4), Origi (5), Mane (6) Subs: Milner (n/a), Firmino (n/a), Salah (n/a) Man of the match: Ross Barkley

The primary half fulfilled each cliche going about end-to-end cup ties, with nearly your complete 45 minutes performed at a relentless tempo.

Liverpool began the brighter however the opener went the way in which of Chelsea on 13 minutes. Some unfastened passing as Liverpool tried to play out from the again noticed Fabinho lose the ball to Willian. He then shot from the sting of the realm and Adrian one way or the other let the ball by his grasp and squirm into the underside nook.

Discover out extra about Sky Sports activities

Stay soccer on Sky Sports activities

On the different finish his reverse quantity Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was recalled to the Chelsea facet after dropping his place to Willy Caballero, was clearly intent on impressing and incomes his No 1 spot again. He made a number of wonderful saves to maintain Liverpool out within the first half, together with a powerful triple cease on 20 minutes as he denied Sadio Mane, Divock Origi after which Curtis Jones all in fast succession.

Staff information Frank Lampard made six modifications to his Chelsea facet from the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth. Kepa Arrizabalaga returned in purpose, whereas Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and younger Billy Gilmour all began.

Solely Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Sadio Mane saved their locations for Liverpool following the 3-Zero defeat at Watford. Neco Williams, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi have been all handed begins.

Klopp despatched Liverpool out early once more for the beginning of the second half – simply as he did at Watford on Saturday – however as soon as once more they seemed flat. After 64 minutes Chelsea managed to double their lead by Barkley, who was inadvertently performed in by a Virgil van Dijk header earlier than charging 50 yards and ending low from the sting of the realm.

Pedro then had an opportunity to kill the tie a couple of minutes later as he additionally obtained in behind earlier than dealing with Adrian one on one, however he shot straight on the goalkeeper. There can be no restoration from Liverpool, although, at the same time as Klopp threw on Roberto Firmino, James Milner and later Mohamed Salah, and now no Treble both.

Kepa spectacular on return to facet

Lampard can have been happy with the efficiency of his goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who reacted precisely as he hoped he would on his return to the facet. The Spaniard had been left ouf of Chelsea’s final six video games, however made a number of wonderful saves and commanded his field properly. You’ll count on to see him again within the Premier League facet on Sunday, too.

Man of the Match: Ross Barkley

Picture:

Ross Barkley and Billy Gilmour have a good time Chelsea’s second purpose



An absolute toss-up between two Chelsea midfielders. Billy Gilmour was sensational and can have given Lampard actual meals for thought as he turns his consideration to their Premier League conflict with Everton on Sunday, however Barkley simply edges it. He had a kind of evenings the place he seemed the category participant he may and needs to be with extra consistency, and took his purpose fantastically.

What’s subsequent?

Either side are again in Premier League motion on the weekend. Liverpool host Bournemouth on Saturday (12.30pm), and Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge on Tremendous Sunday, dwell on Sky Sports activities Premier League from 1pm. Kick-off is at 2pm.