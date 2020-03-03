charges:-andrew-welsh-burned-down-st.-cloud’s-press-bar-by-lighting-his-desk-on-fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The proprietor of St. Cloud’s Press Bar and Parlor, which burned down final month, is charged with deliberately setting the enterprise on fireplace.

Forty-year-old Andrew Welsh, of St. Joseph, faces two counts of first-degree arson, court docket paperwork filed this week in Stearns County present.

Based on a prison criticism, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives decided that the Feb. 17 fireplace began on Welsh’s workplace desk, which was set alight with accelerant. The flames unfold to the remainder of the constructing, which had stood within the metropolis’s downtown space for greater than a century. Firefighters weren’t ready to reserve it.

Surveillance video confirmed that Welsh was the final individual to go away the constructing, positioned on the nook of fifth Avenue and St Germain Avenue. Inside Welsh’s truck, police discovered a bottle Ronsonol lighter gasoline.

Investigators say Welsh had a monetary motive to burn down the enterprise, which he was being compelled to promote as a part of a divorce final 12 months. Welsh had a $1.three million insurance coverage coverage on the bar.

At a court docket look Tuesday, Welsh’s bail was set at $200,000 with the situations that he has to surrender his 40 weapons and passport. He additionally can not depart the state and should examine in with officers each 48 hours.

