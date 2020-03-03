catholic-diocese-of-dallas,-fort-worth-taking-precautions-amid-coronavirus-concerns

DALLAS/FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Amid the rising considerations of the coronavirus spreading in North Texas, each the Catholic Diocese of Dallas and Fort Value are taking precautions.

The Fort Value Diocese mentioned if a member is ailing, they aren’t required to attend Sunday Mass. The Diocese has routinely requested parishioners to remain house if they’re ailing in order to not expose others to their sickness.

The Diocese additionally suspended the distribution of the Treasured Blood on Jan. 10 because of the outbreak of the flu.

In mild of the continued rise in flu instances and considerations concerning the coronavirus, the Diocese of Dallas introduced Tuesday they’re following precautions:

Please keep house if you’re sick or are experiencing signs. If you’re ailing, you aren’t sure by the duty to attend Mass, together with on Sunday. Out of charity to others, sick people mustn’t attend Mass or different liturgical occasions.

Distribution of the Treasured Blood from the chalice is suspended till additional discover.

The Signal of Peace is quickly suspended. After the Our Father and Prayer of Peace by the priest, the Lamb of God will comply with instantly.

We don’t encourage the holding of palms throughout Mass.

If relevant, please strongly think about receiving Communion in your hand quite than on the tongue.



The Diocese continues to be in contact with state and native well being authorities and can alter these directives as wanted. Please allow us to proceed to wish for all who’re sick and affected by this virus.

