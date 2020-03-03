carmageddon-is-back:-burbank-bridge-demolition-project-to-shut-down-5-freeway

BURBANK (CBSLA) – Carmageddon is coming to Burbank.

Drivers might want to brace themselves for vital site visitors points over the approaching months on account of a large-scale building challenge that can embrace utterly shutting down the 5 Freeway in Burbank for a full weekend to be able to demolish the much-traversed Burbank Boulevard overpass bridge.

Starting March 14, 2020, the Burbank Boulevard Bridge will probably be shut down to be able to demolish and exchange it. The brand new bridge is not going to open till mid-2021. (Caltrans)

The California Division of Transportation reported Monday that the precise dates of the 5 Freeway shutdown will probably be introduced at a information convention this coming Thursday.

The closure will final for 36 hours. It’ll begin on a Saturday afternoon and run by 5 a.m. Monday, Caltrans stated.

The 5 Freeway closure would be the largest within the Los Angeles metro space since 2011’s Carmageddon, which famously shut down the 405 Freeway.

In the meantime, starting on March 14, the Burbank Boulevard bridge will probably be completely closed between Entrance Avenue and the San Fernando Boulevard by mid-2021.

The bridge is being demolished and changed with a wider, longer one, Caltrans stories.

Throughout the closure, drivers should use one in every of 9 different 5 Freeway crossings in Burbank.

Together with changing the bridge, carpool lanes will probably be added to the 5 Freeway. The work is all a part of an ongoing $355 million challenge within the space to enhance site visitors and security on the 5 Freeway hall.