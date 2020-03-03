biden-wins-texas-democratic-primary

(CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected winner of the Democratic Presidential Major in Texas as of 1:00AM Wednesday morning, with 89% of the vote in. Biden was forward of Sen. Bernie Sanders by over 60,000. Biden had 33% of the vote whereas Sanders had 30%.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was in third place with 15% of the vote adopted by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 12.6%.

There are 228 delegates at stake in Texas.

Sanders, Biden and Bloomberg have all visited North Texas in latest weeks, with Biden visiting Dallas simply hours earlier than polls opened for Tremendous Tuesday.

The 2 Democrats, lifelong politicians with starkly totally different visions for America’s future, have been battling for delegates as 14 states and one U.S. territory held a sequence of high-stakes elections that marked essentially the most vital day of voting within the occasion’s 2020 presidential nomination battle.

The conflict between Biden and Sanders, every main coalitions of disparate demographics and political opinions, peaked on a day that would decide whether or not the Democrats’ 2020 nomination battle will stretch all the best way to the occasion’s July conference or be determined a lot sooner.

The previous vp and the three-term senator took purpose at one another from dueling victory speeches separated by 2,500 miles Tuesday night time.

“People are talking about a revolution. We started a movement,” Biden charged in Los Angeles, knocking one in all Sanders’ signature traces.

And with out citing his surging rival by title, Sanders swiped at Biden from a victory speech in Burlington, Vermont.

“You cannot beat Trump with the same-old, same-old kind of politics,” Sanders declared, ticking down an inventory of previous coverage variations with Biden on Social Safety, commerce and army power. “This will become a contrast in ideas.”

Mike Bloomberg’s sole victory was within the territory of American Samoa.

The billionaire former New York mayor will reassess his marketing campaign on Wednesday, in keeping with an individual near his operation who spoke on the situation of anonymity to explain inside deliberations.

Elizabeth Warren had but to put up any early wins and misplaced her residence state of Massachusetts to Biden in a devastating defeat.

