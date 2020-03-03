ben-affleck-has-‘sober-liaison’-while-working-on-movie-‘the-way-back’

WENN

The ‘Gone Lady’ actor is accompanied by a ‘sober liaison’ offered by rehab facility whereas engaged on his new film to verify he does not fall again into his outdated habits.

Ben Affleck was accompanied by a “sober liaison” to and from the set of “The Method Again“.

The movie sees Ben star as ex basketball participant Jack Cunningham, who has to battle his alcoholism and different demons when he is requested to educate the basketball crew at his former school.

Ben has additionally struggled with a dependence on alcohol for a lot of his grownup life, and started filming “The Method Again” whereas he was in rehab looking for assist for his habit.

To be able to make sure the 47-year-old actor did not stray from his sober journey, the rehab facility offered Ben with a sober liaison, as his co-star Will Ropp advised Individuals.com.

“Everyone was very clear from the start that he was in rehab firstly of the movie,” he stated. “He needed to have a sober liaison that might carry him to set and that might carry him again from (the) set.”

Revealing he discovered the making of the movie “cathartic,” Ben added to the outlet, “The potential for a film like that is to essentially encourage any individual, to maneuver any individual. Typically you do films, you go, ‘Okay, it is a thriller. They’re thrilled. After which they go residence they usually’ve forgotten about it.’ My purpose with this was to make one thing that might really feel enduring and lasting.”

“Not everyone goes to come back in and assume it is nice. However for individuals who do, and for individuals who could also be moved by this, the thought which you can face onerous issues and get higher, I am actually happy with that.”