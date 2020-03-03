ben-affleck-credits-‘the-way-back’-for-briefly-making-him-‘cool’-to-teen-daughter

Warner Bros. Photos

The ex-husband of Jennifer Garner admits to spending hours trying up on-line slang so he may immerse himself in his position as a highschool basketball coach for the sports activities drama movie.

Ben Affleck briefly turned “cool” whereas researching his position as a highschool basketball coach in “The Means Again” after learning teen-speak on-line.

The Oscar winner felt he wanted to grasp teenagers like his daughter to assist him get into character and so he spent hours trying up slang so he may join along with his younger co-stars.

“It was a pleasure for me to work with all these younger actors, to get again in contact with what it is wish to be in your late teenagers and 20s,” the actor explains.

“I attempted studying a number of new slang and the way to use Instagram filters. I briefly turned type of cool to my 14-year-old daughter, though that shortly light.”

Ben loved being the previous man on set, including, “They might ask questions like, ‘Hey, whenever you did that film, what was it like?’ ‘Who’s an fascinating director to work with?’ It was enjoyable to hang around with them. They introduced a sure newness and pleasure to the work.”

And director Gavin O’Connor was greater than a bit impressed with Ben’s efficiency, contemplating he did not develop up enjoying basketball.

“He wasn’t in locker rooms and he did not coach,” the filmmaker tells WENN. “We needed to work to get him comfy on the sidelines teaching a workforce. We spent a number of time working in a gymnasium with the youngsters, placing them into conditions the place Ben was simply teaching, teaching, teaching – pacing the sidelines, yelling at referees, getting youngsters out and in and simply main the workforce.”