bachelor-nation’s-carly-waddell-confirms-husband-evan-bass-is-getting-a-vasectomy

There are not any infants in Carly Waddell‘s imminent future.

After turning into dad and mom once more in November 2019, the Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum has confirmed her husband Evan Bass is closing up store.

Over on her Instagram Story Q&A, somebody requested Waddell what number of extra children she desires, prompting her to share some household information.

“Evan is getting a vasectomy this month, so Charlie is not going to have any extra siblings. Sorry bud to Evan and Charlie,” she responded.

Final month, Bass broached the subject when he shared a photograph of himself with all 5 of his youngsters, writing, “VASECTOMIES ARE FOR QUITTERS…Jk I am getting in for a seek the advice of subsequent week spray some sage for me I am dying inside.”

The truth star is dad to sons Ensley Bass, Liam Bass and Nathan Bass from a earlier relationship, in addition to daughter Isabella Bass and new child son Charles Bass along with his spouse of two years.