authorities:-rafael-vega-rodriguez-taken-into-custody-in-lancaster-county-after-firing-shots-at-fbi-agents,-reading-police-during-shootout

READING, Pa. (CBS) — A person wished by the FBI and Studying police was taken into custody Tuesday morning. The FBI tweeted that 38-year-old Rafael Vega-Rodriguez, of Studying, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody in a single day in Lancaster County.

Police say round midnight Sunday, Vega-Rodriguez shot at FBI brokers on the 300 block of West Greenwich Road.

#Breaking: Rafael Vega-Rodriguez of #ReadingPa was taken into custody in a single day in Leola, Lancaster County, Pa. Extra data on the arrest to observe. — FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) March 3, 2020

Brokers returned hearth, and certainly one of Rodriguez’s accomplices was shot. He was taken to the hospital and his accidents usually are not thought of life-threatening.

No FBI brokers had been injured throughout Sunday night time’s taking pictures or Monday’s occasions.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid reviews there have been at the least 5 blasts that seemed like dynamite on Gordon Road the place authorities believed Rodriguez was holed up. The FBI had been canvassing a house on Gordon Road since Sunday night time, however after going inside they discovered he was not in the home.

FBI set off what feels like dynamite (at the least 4) as they attempt to get whoever they’re after to return out of 541 Gordon avenue. Hours later neighbors can’t go residence and are getting annoyed. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vMFbEtUMIL — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) March 2, 2020

United States Legal professional William McSwain mentioned neighbors weren’t in any hazard.

A number of streets round Schuylkill Avenue and west Greenwich Road had been closed by way of Monday afternoon.

Frustration started to brew amongst neighbors who had been attempting to determine what was taking place.

Whoever was residence was not allowed to return out and whoever was exterior needed to keep exterior. That had been the case since Monday morning.

No additional data on the incident is obtainable right now.